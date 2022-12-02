Ukrainian Consulate in Czech Brno Evacuated After Receiving Suspicious Package - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Employees of the Ukrainian consulate in the Czech city of Brno were quickly evacuated from the consulate premises on Friday after receiving a suspicious package, Police spokesman David Chaloupka said.

"We are talking about a suspicious object, an investigation into what it could be is being carried out on the ground. Six employees were evacuated from the consulate building. People from a number of neighboring buildings including a kindergarten were also evacuated," the spokesman told journalists.

Chaloupka added that the package delivered to the consulate was similar to the one that had been identified in the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid earlier in the week.

On November 30, the Spanish 20 Minutos newspaper reported that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope around 1:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The employee was reportedly taken to a hospital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev later said it was a package with documents that exploded near the embassy rather than an envelope.