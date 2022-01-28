Ukrainian Consulate in Germany Vandalized - Foreign Ministry

A window of the Ukrainian сonsulate general in Hamburg was smashed last night by unknown perpetrators, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A window of the Ukrainian сonsulate general in Hamburg was smashed last night by unknown perpetrators, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Overnight January 28, the unknown damaged the Ukrainian consulate general's building in Hamburg. The consulate's personnel found one of the windows broken and also found the stone which presumably was used to break it. No casualties and trespassing occurred as a result of the incident," the statement read.

The diplomatic mission continues to operate as usual. It has asked the German police to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"In line with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, the host country has to ensure security of consular missions accredited in its territory," the statement added.

Hamburg was an epicenter of German protests against COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month, but no protests occurred on Thursday night.