Ukrainian-Controlled City of Zaporizhzhia Hit by Series of Explosions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) A series of explosions took place in the city of Zaporizhzhia, controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, media reported on Wednesday.

Later in the day, an explosion occurred in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, neighboring the Zaporizhzhia Region, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror Weekly) newspaper reported.

The Kiev-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reportedly confirmed the fact of the strike, without providing any details.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions almost every day, sometimes throughout the country.