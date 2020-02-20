Ukrainian Convoy With People Evacuated From Wuhan Leaves Kharkiv - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A convoy with people whom Ukraine evacuated from China's Wuhan city has left Kharkiv airport and is heading to a quarantine facility in the Poltava Region, according to live broadcast by Ukrainian media.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian authorities evacuated 73 people, both Ukrainians and foreigners, from China in connection with the coronavirus outbreak. They will be quarantined for at least 14 days at the Interior Ministry's health center located in Novy Sanzhary.

All drivers are wearing protective suits, and the convoy is accompanied by eight police cars, according to Nash tv channel's broadcast.

Novy Sanzhary's residents object to the arrival of people evacuated from Wuhan and have clashed with police over the matter. According to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, several protesters have been detained and are currently being identified.

The current death toll from the deadly epidemic has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 patients have fully recovered.