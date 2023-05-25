Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that Kiev's counteroffensive will not be a single event, but dozens of actions that are already taking place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that Kiev's counteroffensive will not be a single event, but dozens of actions that are already taking place.

"Once again about the counteroffensive ... This is not a 'single event' that will begin at a specific hour of a specific day with a solemn cutting of the red ribbon ... There are dozens of different actions to destroy the (Russian) occupation forces in different directions, which have already been taking place yesterday, are taking place today and will continue tomorrow," Podolyak tweeted.

The presidential aide added that the destruction of the enemy's logistics also counts as a counteroffensive.

Earlier in the day, Podolyak told Italian newspaper Rai that the counteroffensive had been underway for several days. He added that Ukraine will not attack Russian territory, but will use the weapons provided by Western countries against the Moscow-controlled regions, such as Donbas and Crimea.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had planned its offensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to begin on April 30. Later in April, the Foreign Policy magazine reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev had indeed hoped to launch its offensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.