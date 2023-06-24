Open Menu

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due To Lack Of Air Defense - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Ukrainian counteroffensive is slower and more sluggish than expected due to a lack of air defense and aviation, as well as a better organization of the Russian defense, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

"We have nothing to respond with when the Russians shoot at us from helicopters at a distance of eight kilometers," a Ukrainian soldier was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The newspaper noted that regardless of the Ukrainian troops' desire to advance as quickly as possible in a counteroffensive, the Russian defense lines are much better lined up than during the counteroffensive in the fall.

Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops are trying but failing to advance in three directions: South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, with the latter being the Primary focus. Kiev has deployed soldiers trained by NATO specialists and armed with Western equipment. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents on June 13 that Ukrainian troops had suffered heavy losses during the counteroffensive and had not achieved success in any direction.

