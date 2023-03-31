Ukrainian Counteroffensive to Make Peace Talks Impossible - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Possible Ukrainian counteroffensive will make Kiev-Moscow peace talks impossible and will lead to another escalation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, now, as you hear, there is a lot of talk about the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In my opinion, this is extremely dangerous, this is the worst thing that is possible in the current conditions, because it can cross out all hopes for the negotiation process and lead to an irreversible escalation of the conflict," Lukashenko said in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers.