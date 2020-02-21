Ukrainian Court Authorizes Compulsory Delivery of Ex-President Poroshenko to Interrogation

A court in Ukraine has granted a request by the State Bureau of Investigations to allow compulsory delivery of former President Petro Poroshenko to the bureau next week for being interrogated as a witness, according to the photo of the court decision, released on Friday on the website of the 112 Ukraine broadcaster

Poroshenko has skipped the previous questioning at the State Bureau of Investigations due to staying abroad. The ex-president has failed to show up at almost 30 interrogations in 16 criminal cases, in which he is either a defendant or an eyewitness.

The State Bureau of Investigations has already threatened him with compulsory delivery.

"To uphold the request of the investigator of the investigative group ... on delivery. To deliver Petro Poroshenko [to the State Bureau of Investigations] ... for implementing the investigative procedure in the form of an interrogation, with the procedural status of a witness ... at 14:00 [12:00 GMT] on February 28," the court decision read.

The national police will be tasked with delivering Poroshenko to court.

The decision is not subject to any appeal.