MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) A Ukrainian court has changed the preventive measure for Metropolitan Bishop Pavel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) from house arrest to detention with a possibility of bail of 33 million hryvnia (893,500), Ukrainian news agency Strana.

ua reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the Solomianskyi district court of Kiev satisfied the petition of the prosecutors to change the preventive measure to detention with the possibility of bail.