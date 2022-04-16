Ukrainian Court Places Medvedchuk Under Arrest With No Bail Option - Reports

A court in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has ruled arrest without bail for Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been under house arrest since his detention earlier this week, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) A court in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has ruled arrest without bail for Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been under house arrest since his detention earlier this week, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported on Saturday.

Shortly after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Medvedchuk escaped and remained in hiding until this past Tuesday, when the Ukrainian Security Service announced that he had been detained on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's order. Zelenskyy then made Russia an offer to exchange the politician for captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would keep an eye on Medvedchuk's fate, and urged European politicians to do the same.