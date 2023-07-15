Open Menu

Ukrainian Court Rules To Put Metropolitan Pavel In Custody Until August 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Ukrainian Court Rules to Put Metropolitan Pavel in Custody Until August 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Solomianskyi district court of Kiev on Friday ruled to put Metropolitan Bishop Pavel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in custody until August 14, a judge said.

"Change the measure of restraint from round-the-clock house arrest for the suspect Lebed Petr Dmitrievich to detention until August 14, 2023," the judge said, as seen in a video published by Ukraine's UNIAN news agency.

Metropolitan Pavel is a vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev Bishop August Church From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

23 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

23 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

54 minutes ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

54 minutes ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

56 minutes ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

56 minutes ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

56 minutes ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

56 minutes ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

1 hour ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

1 hour ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From World