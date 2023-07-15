Ukrainian Court Rules to Put Metropolitan Pavel in Custody Until August 14

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Solomianskyi district court of Kiev on Friday ruled to put Metropolitan Bishop Pavel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in custody until August 14, a judge said.

"Change the measure of restraint from round-the-clock house arrest for the suspect Lebed Petr Dmitrievich to detention until August 14, 2023," the judge said, as seen in a video published by Ukraine's UNIAN news agency.

Metropolitan Pavel is a vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.