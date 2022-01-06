UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Court Seizes All Property Of Country's Ex-President Poroshenko - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Ukrainian Court Seizes all Property of Country's Ex-President Poroshenko - Lawyer

Pecherskyi District Court in the Ukrainian City of Kiev has seized all property of the Ukrainian ex-president, Petro Poroshenko, accused of state treason, Poroshenko's lawyer Igor Golovan said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Pecherskyi District Court in the Ukrainian City of Kiev has seized all property of the Ukrainian ex-president, Petro Poroshenko, accused of state treason, Poroshenko's lawyer Igor Golovan said on Thursday.

"Now they have seized all the property of Petro Alekseevich," Golovan told reporters after a court hearing.

Golovan added that Poroshenko's lawyers will file an appeal against the court's ruling.

On December 24, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office asked the court to arrest Poroshenko for alleged treason with the possibility of bail of about $37 million. The Ukrainian party European Solidarity called it political repressions. According to many Ukrainian outlets, the court allowed to detain Poroshenko to bring him to the court to impose pre-trial detention.

Poroshenko, who is currently in Poland, first became a suspect of treason and aiding terrorism in the case of coal supplies from Donbas.

Related Topics

Hearing Lawyers Kiev Poland December All From Million Court

Recent Stories

SSP Sukkur held open court

SSP Sukkur held open court

3 minutes ago
 Impartial journalism vital to move society in rig ..

Impartial journalism vital to move society in right direction: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Kashmore visits hospital & reviewed the situati ..

DC Kashmore visits hospital & reviewed the situation of cleanliness

3 minutes ago
 Cost of Damages Due to Riots in Kazakhstan Totals ..

Cost of Damages Due to Riots in Kazakhstan Totals Over $90Mln - Kazakh Business ..

3 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University issues MA, MSc fee ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University issues MA, MSc fee schedule

7 minutes ago
 Sargodha University to award degrees to 60 PhD sch ..

Sargodha University to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.