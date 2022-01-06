Pecherskyi District Court in the Ukrainian City of Kiev has seized all property of the Ukrainian ex-president, Petro Poroshenko, accused of state treason, Poroshenko's lawyer Igor Golovan said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Pecherskyi District Court in the Ukrainian City of Kiev has seized all property of the Ukrainian ex-president, Petro Poroshenko, accused of state treason, Poroshenko's lawyer Igor Golovan said on Thursday.

"Now they have seized all the property of Petro Alekseevich," Golovan told reporters after a court hearing.

Golovan added that Poroshenko's lawyers will file an appeal against the court's ruling.

On December 24, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office asked the court to arrest Poroshenko for alleged treason with the possibility of bail of about $37 million. The Ukrainian party European Solidarity called it political repressions. According to many Ukrainian outlets, the court allowed to detain Poroshenko to bring him to the court to impose pre-trial detention.

Poroshenko, who is currently in Poland, first became a suspect of treason and aiding terrorism in the case of coal supplies from Donbas.