Ukrainian Court Sentences Donetsk Militia Member To 15 Years In Jail - Prosecutor's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) A Ukrainian court sentenced a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), who was taken prisoner, to 15 years in jail, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said on Saturday.

"A member of the so-called 'DPR militia' was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Prosecutors proved in court that in March 2022 the resident of Horlivka voluntarily defected to the enemy and joined the so-called DPR militia," the office wrote on Telegram.

According to the statement, the man served as machine gunner and he was taken prisoner in September. The soldier was tried on charges of treason.

The office also said that the man took part in fighting against Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

