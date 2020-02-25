UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Crew Of Quarantined Diamond Princess Liner Refuses Evacuation - Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Liner Refuses Evacuation - Kiev

Ukrainian crew members aboard the Diamond Princess ship, which has been quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama for nearly a month over coronavirus infections, have refused to evacuate to Ukraine either due to contractual obligations or by choice, Maksym Kovalenko, head of the operational crisis group of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's state consular service, said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Ukrainian crew members aboard the Diamond Princess ship, which has been quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama for nearly a month over coronavirus infections, have refused to evacuate to Ukraine either due to contractual obligations or by choice, Maksym Kovalenko, head of the operational crisis group of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's state consular service, said on Tuesday.

"Their obligations are determined by the contract; their desire is also taken into account. So far, 24 of them said that they did not intend to return to Ukraine now. We are still trying to establish contact with another Ukrainian," Kovalenko said, as quoted by the Hromadske Radio broadcaster.

There were 25 Ukrainians on the liner, all of them crew members, before two were hospitalized, the diplomat said.

The Ukrainian foreign and health ministries, and embassy in Japan are ready to act should they change their minds, he added.

Ukraine made headlines last week due to the clashes that erupted between police and residents of the Novy Sanzhary town, which was chosen as a quarantine destination for 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreigners evacuated from China.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship left the port of Yokohama on January 20 and returned on February 3. Japanese authorities placed the liner under quarantine for two weeks after it was discovered that a former passenger had contracted the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. At the start of the quarantine there were 3,711 passengers and crew on board. As of Monday, 691 passengers have been infected. The first two fatalities were confirmed last week.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 outbreak has infected a total of over 80,000 people worldwide and killed 2,699 patients. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, with 27,671 patients currently having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine China Yokohama Japan January February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite makes waves in phone m ..

8 minutes ago

FAO to provide GPS facility for locust affected ar ..

3 minutes ago

10 injured as Toyata Hiace smashes into power pole ..

3 minutes ago

50 peacocks died in Tharparkar in Feb

3 minutes ago

Eight passengers injured in road accident in Sialk ..

18 seconds ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) announces MBBS fin ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.