Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US Tanks in Coming Weeks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops will begin training on US M1 Abrams tanks in Germany in the coming weeks, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Monday.

"I can confirm that the 31 M1 Abrams training tanks have arrived at Grafenberg, Germany in preparation for subsequent training of Ukrainian tank crews.

Those crews are expected to arrive and begin training in the next couple of weeks," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The training is intended to prepare Ukrainian crews and maintainers for "critical roles" in operating the tank, Ryder said.

