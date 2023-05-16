UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Crews Expected To Begin Training On US Abrams Tanks In Coming Weeks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops will begin training on US M1 Abrams tanks in Germany in the coming weeks, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Monday.

"I can confirm that the 31 M1 Abrams training tanks have arrived at Grafenberg, Germany in preparation for subsequent training of Ukrainian tank crews.

Those crews are expected to arrive and begin training in the next couple of weeks," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The training is intended to prepare Ukrainian crews and maintainers for "critical roles" in operating the tank, Ryder said.

The 31 tanks are intended just for training and do not necessarily have combat capabilities, Ryder added, when asked whether the training tanks could remain on the continent for use in an anticipated offensive operation by Ukraine.

