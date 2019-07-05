Ukrainian Crisis Continuation Could Lead to Loss of EU-Russia Trust - Italy Prime Minister

Possible continuation of the crisis in Ukraine may result in the loss of trust between the European Union and Russia, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday

"The crisis in Ukraine must be settled as soon as possible.

The fundamental relations between the European Union and Russia are being discussed now and continuation of this controversial issue may result in the loss of trust," Conte said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Rome.

He added that from the Italian point of view there was no alternative to the Minsk agreements on resolution of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.