UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Crisis Illustrates 'Failure' Of Global Security Institutions - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Ukrainian Crisis Illustrates 'Failure' of Global Security Institutions - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The situation in Ukraine has revealed that global security institutions are insufficient to tackle current problems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"The Russian-Ukrainian crisis has demonstrated the failure of institutions. The validity of our claim that 'the world is bigger than five' (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council) has been confirmed by what has happened. The world is questioning the relationship between politics and economics, politics and security," Erdogan said at a political forum in Istanbul.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council ” namely Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom and France ” possess the veto power, which allows them to block any resolution or decision of the UNSC if they disagree with it.

Ten non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly, do not have the veto power.

Occasionally, some nations, including Turkey, call for stripping UNSC permanent members of their veto power and for the reformation of the institution. Moscow has repeatedly defended this right, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying that the US and its partners are trying to devalue the right of veto by transferring the prerogatives of the Security Council to the General Assembly. At the same time, Russia has supported the idea of reforming the UNSC.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey China France Same Istanbul United Kingdom United States Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

37 minutes ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

2 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

2 hours ago
 Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordab ..

Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordable Phones

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.