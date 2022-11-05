Ukrainian Crisis Illustrates 'Failure' of Global Security Institutions - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The situation in Ukraine has revealed that global security institutions are insufficient to tackle current problems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"The Russian-Ukrainian crisis has demonstrated the failure of institutions. The validity of our claim that 'the world is bigger than five' (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council) has been confirmed by what has happened. The world is questioning the relationship between politics and economics, politics and security," Erdogan said at a political forum in Istanbul.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council ” namely Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom and France ” possess the veto power, which allows them to block any resolution or decision of the UNSC if they disagree with it.

Ten non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly, do not have the veto power.

Occasionally, some nations, including Turkey, call for stripping UNSC permanent members of their veto power and for the reformation of the institution. Moscow has repeatedly defended this right, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying that the US and its partners are trying to devalue the right of veto by transferring the prerogatives of the Security Council to the General Assembly. At the same time, Russia has supported the idea of reforming the UNSC.