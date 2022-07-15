UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian, Croatian Nationalists Will Not 'Re-Educate' Serbia - Belgrade

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Ukrainian, Croatian Nationalists Will Not 'Re-Educate' Serbia - Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Followers of Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera and Croatian nazis will not 're-educate' Serbia and its President Alexandar Vucic, Serbian Interior Minister Alexandar Vulin told Spuntik.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko has said that Ukraine and Croatia will take revenge on Vucic for his statements on Russia's military operation by re-educating the Serbian people and their president.

The lawmaker also hinted that Kiev and Zagreb may take steps against Serbia's accession to the EU.

"Serbia, which is led by Vucic, will not be re-educated by anyone, and especially not by the followers of (Croatian ultranationalist) Pavelic or Bandera. I know how much it bothers them that Serbia has a free and brave leader, and all Serbs have their own president, and I also know that we Serbs are proud of Vucic, because we ourselves elected him," Vulin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Zagreb Kiev Serbia Croatia May All

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

10 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

14 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

29 minutes ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.