Ukrainian, Croatian Nationalists Will Not 'Re-Educate' Serbia - Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Followers of Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera and Croatian nazis will not 're-educate' Serbia and its President Alexandar Vucic, Serbian Interior Minister Alexandar Vulin told Spuntik.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko has said that Ukraine and Croatia will take revenge on Vucic for his statements on Russia's military operation by re-educating the Serbian people and their president.

The lawmaker also hinted that Kiev and Zagreb may take steps against Serbia's accession to the EU.

"Serbia, which is led by Vucic, will not be re-educated by anyone, and especially not by the followers of (Croatian ultranationalist) Pavelic or Bandera. I know how much it bothers them that Serbia has a free and brave leader, and all Serbs have their own president, and I also know that we Serbs are proud of Vucic, because we ourselves elected him," Vulin said.