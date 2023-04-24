UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Culture Minister Wants Kiev Pechersk Lavra For Military Medical Rehab - Church

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Ukrainian Culture Minister Wants Kiev Pechersk Lavra for Military Medical Rehab - Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko believes that the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra's buildings should better be used as a medical rehabilitation unit for the Ukrainian military or a folk craft center rather than as a monastery, according to statements credited to him during a telethon.

"We would like to have a concept for the management and use of the Lavra's lower territories. Certainty, our life there must go on, but there are various issues related to a medical rehabilitation unit for our military or a folk artistic craft center and other things as well," Tkachenko was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). 

 The UOC emphasized that Tkachenko's plan concerned a World Heritage holy shrine and a cradle of the Orthodox monasticism. 

Earlier this month, Tkachenko said that the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture had formed a commission to look into the use of state property pertaining to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Ternopol Region by the UOC.

For the time during the investigation, people will be allowed inside only after presenting ID.

Tensions between Kiev and the canonical UOC escalated after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. UOC monks were ordered to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, jurisdiction over which was divided between a Ukrainian cultural organization and the UOC, by March 29 for allegedly violating the terms of the lease. Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Lavra monks have said the unilateral eviction order was illegal and requires a court decision.

