Open Menu

Ukrainian Defense Chief Says 'Main Event' Of Kiev's Counteroffensive Yet To Unfold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Ukrainian Defense Chief Says 'Main Event' of Kiev's Counteroffensive Yet to Unfold

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that Kiev's alleged small gains in its recently launched counteroffensive were "not the main event" but a "preview" of major developments.

"When it happens, you will all see it ... Everyone will see everything," Reznikov told the Financial Times newspaper, commenting on Western media reports about Kiev's slow progress in the counteroffensive.

The defense chief reportedly added that Ukraine's main troop reserves, including the recently trained units equipped with NATO tanks and armored vehicles, would be deployed in the operation in the future.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive. A number of Western media also announced weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vehicles Progress Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev June Media Event All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

59 minutes ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

1 hour ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

2 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

3 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World