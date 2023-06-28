(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that Kiev's alleged small gains in its recently launched counteroffensive were "not the main event" but a "preview" of major developments.

"When it happens, you will all see it ... Everyone will see everything," Reznikov told the Financial Times newspaper, commenting on Western media reports about Kiev's slow progress in the counteroffensive.

The defense chief reportedly added that Ukraine's main troop reserves, including the recently trained units equipped with NATO tanks and armored vehicles, would be deployed in the operation in the future.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive. A number of Western media also announced weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."