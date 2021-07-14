UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Defense Chief, Senior US Official Discuss Zelenskyy's Upcoming Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent on Tuesday discussed the preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.

"The sides discussed in detail the military-political component of the agenda of the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, including the expansion of the bilateral and multilateral legal framework and certain issues of military-technical cooperation," the Ukrainian ministry said.

Last month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden were scheduled to meet in Washington at the end of July.

