MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said on Thursday that Kiev was being forced to sit down at the negotiation table on Russia's terms, but the Ukrainian government resisted such attempts.

"The situation is currently being escalated to bring us to the negotiation table on Russia's terms. There is a large campaign launched on the issue. There are many proposals from different countries, but keep in mind, even if we discuss anything, it will happen on our terms," Danilov told the Rada tv channel.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse. In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin was president of Russia. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks.