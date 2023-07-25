Open Menu

Ukrainian Defense Minister Admits Offensive Behind Schedule - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is behind schedule but going according to plan, CNN reported.

At the same time, Reznikov said that he was "not worried" about this, noting that it was a "misconception that every counteroffensive should be quick," the broadcaster added.

He also listed a number of reasons why the pace of the offensive might be slower than expected, the report said.

"It's a question of air defense. It's a question that we have a very long battlefield line also. And we have against us big quantity of enemies. So it's war, it's not a computer game," Reznikov was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

In addition, the Ukrainian defense minister noted that the offensive on the southern front had slowed down due to the minefields of the Russian armed forces that are "very difficult to break through."

Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying but were failing to advance. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

On July 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia had destroyed 21 Ukrainian aircraft, six helicopters, some 1,244 tanks, including 17 Leopards, among other things.

