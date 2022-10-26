MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has admitted that the country's offensive in the southern direction has slowed down and expressed confidence that the Ukrainian troops would advance by winter.

Reznikov told Japanese broadcaster NHK that the campaign slowed down because the Russian troops were "using irrigation canals as trenches."

The defense minister also said that Kiev had "a real plan to liberate all temporarily occupied territories," including the Kherson region, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Kherson administration, said that there is no plan to surrender the region, and Russian troops will continue to defend the territory. All attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack the Kherson region will "result in death," he also said.

Kherson voted in a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Along with the neighboring regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhizhia, it was incorporated into Russia by law on October 5.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament approved Putin's decree later in the day. The decision was made after Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said that the situation in the conflict zone was tense and dangerous for local residents as Ukrainian forces regularly targeted civilian infrastructure.