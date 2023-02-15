Ukrainian Defense Minister Denies Ammunition Shortage, Says Ready to Repel Aggression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday Kiev is not experiencing shortage of ammunition and is ready to repel aggression.

Last week, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, Ihor Zhovkva, said that Kiev had almost no ammunition left amid the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine a year ago.

"When there is a war, something is always missing. But it is wrong to say that the situation is critical and we have not enough (ammunition) to repel the invasion. We are ready to repel the invasion. But the more ammunition, the better, and our partners know about it," Reznikov said in an interview with the Ukrinfrom agency.

In January, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom as well as other Western countries announced they would send dozens of battle tanks to Ukraine in addition to previously planned deliveries of weapons.

The Ukrainian army currently operates different weapons systems, including Ukrainian-, Soviet- and NATO-made artillery guns, armored vehicles and rocket launchers. Each of them uses different types of ammo, which creates serious challenges for supply chains of Kiev and its Western partners.

In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to direct involvement of US and NATO in the conflict.