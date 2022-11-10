UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Expects US Support For Ukraine To Increase After Midterms

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Thursday that he believed that US support for Ukraine would increase or at least remain at the same level regardless of the outcome of midterm elections as helping Kiev is in Washington's interest.

"It is in the direct interest of the United States to support Ukraine all the way through to victory, and I believe that, even after the elections, US support will either remain at the same high level, or else it will grow," Reznikov told US weekly Newsweek.

The Ukrainian minister said that "a majority of the American people" supported Ukraine and understood that "it is for them to partner with Ukraine in this fight" against Russia.

Earlier in the day, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers, who are projected to win the House majority and are known for skepticism over excessive financial assistance for Ukraine, may slow down aid.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were up for election this year, in addition to various state-level and local positions. There is a high likelihood of Republicans gaining control of both chambers of US Congress, which, in turn, could seriously hamper the White House decision-making process in different areas including military support for Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, US President Joe Biden expressed hope that he could reach an agreement on providing further help to Ukraine with leader of the House Republicans and likely its next speaker Kevin McCarthy, who recently vowed to cease writing "blank checks" to Kiev if Republicans are in majority after the elections.

