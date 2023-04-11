Ukrainian Defense Minister Invites Foreign F-16 Pilots to Join Hostilities With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that foreign F-16 fighter pilots may participate in the hostilities with Russia as part of the International Legion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Ukraine would like to get F-16 fighters as the supply of other Western aircraft could take more time.

"If there are pilots who know how to fly the F-16 ... the International Legion is ready to open the doors (for them)," Reznikov said at a press conference with his Danish counterpart, Troels Lund Poulsen, as quoted by Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 5.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia last February. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, by 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.