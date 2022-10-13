UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Country Already 'De Facto Joined' NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Country Already 'De Facto Joined' NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukraine has de facto joined NATO and is already making significant contributions to the security of the free world, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"Thankful to (NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg) for his support of (Ukraine). We have come a long way&have de facto joined the Alliance. (Ukraine) is already making significant contributions to the security of the free world. I'm sure that our victory+successful reforms will open up new horizons for (Ukraine)," Reznikov said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

At the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying for fast-track membership to NATO, following the Russian accession referendums in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and on NATO's "open door" policy, but emphasized that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Twitter White House Kherson Alliance September

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

11 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

11 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.