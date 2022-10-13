Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Country Already 'De Facto Joined' NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukraine has de facto joined NATO and is already making significant contributions to the security of the free world, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"Thankful to (NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg) for his support of (Ukraine). We have come a long way&have de facto joined the Alliance. (Ukraine) is already making significant contributions to the security of the free world. I'm sure that our victory+successful reforms will open up new horizons for (Ukraine)," Reznikov said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

At the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying for fast-track membership to NATO, following the Russian accession referendums in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and on NATO's "open door" policy, but emphasized that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.