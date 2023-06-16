UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Country's Multilevel Air Defense System Ready

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Country's Multilevel Air Defense System Ready

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A "reliable" multilevel air defense system has been put in place in Ukraine and will be reinforced with aircraft and the Hawk surface-to-air missiles in the coming months, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"Ukraine, with the help of NATO partners, has already been able to build a reliable air defense system and considers its further development a number one priority. We have already built it and are now developing it. We have the most developed systems in the world - Patriot, NASAMS IRIS -T and SAMP / T. The next level is other systems - Crotale, Gepard, as well as Soviet systems, which we still have, and even man-portable air-defense systems," Reznikov was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

He also noted that Ukraine "knows for sure that it will receive aircraft" that would become part of the air defense. Reznikov added that in June or the next few months, Ukraine would also receive the first Hawk systems.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Kiev February June From

Recent Stories

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

9 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

10 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.