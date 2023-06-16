MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A "reliable" multilevel air defense system has been put in place in Ukraine and will be reinforced with aircraft and the Hawk surface-to-air missiles in the coming months, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"Ukraine, with the help of NATO partners, has already been able to build a reliable air defense system and considers its further development a number one priority. We have already built it and are now developing it. We have the most developed systems in the world - Patriot, NASAMS IRIS -T and SAMP / T. The next level is other systems - Crotale, Gepard, as well as Soviet systems, which we still have, and even man-portable air-defense systems," Reznikov was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

He also noted that Ukraine "knows for sure that it will receive aircraft" that would become part of the air defense. Reznikov added that in June or the next few months, Ukraine would also receive the first Hawk systems.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.