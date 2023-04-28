Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Kiev Implemented Nearly 20% of NATO Standards

Ukraine has implemented around 20% of standard requirements for NATO, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Ukraine has implemented around 20% of standard requirements for NATO, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"Let me remind you that there are over 1,200 NATO standards, and most countries have (implemented) some 28-32%, but there are also countries which have 2% or 8%. This appears to be not so essential. For instance, if Ukraine does not have its space (industry), we can not have space standards. We have already implemented around 20% of NATO standards, and have adopted approximately 28-29% legal acts," Reznikov stated.

Kiev has already reached agreements with its partners on 180 additional NATO baseline requirements it can implement, the minister added.

On April 21, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had accepted an invitation to attend the NATO summit, which will take place in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12.

According to Stoltenberg, at least two issues crucial for Ukraine will be on the summit's agenda: assuring Kiev with NATO members' willingness to provide military assistance, and mapping out Ukraine's transition from Soviet standards and doctrines to NATO's ones.

In September, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.