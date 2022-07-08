Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Number of Ukrainian Troops Exceeds 1Mln - Reports

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the number of Ukrainian military personnel is more than one million people, Ukrainian media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the number of Ukrainian military personnel is more than one million people, Ukrainian media reported on Friday.

The structure of the Ukrainian army includes the armed forces of Ukraine with up to 700,000 people, the national police with up to 100,000 people, the national guard with up to 90,000 and border guards with up to 60,000 people, Ukrainian news website Strana.

ua reported, citing Reznikov.

Martial law throughout Ukraine was introduced on February 24 and was extended monthly amid Russia's special military operation in the country. On May 22, the Ukrainian parliament extended the martial law and general mobilization for 90 days until August 23.