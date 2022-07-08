UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Number Of Ukrainian Troops Exceeds 1Mln - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Number of Ukrainian Troops Exceeds 1Mln - Reports

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the number of Ukrainian military personnel is more than one million people, Ukrainian media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the number of Ukrainian military personnel is more than one million people, Ukrainian media reported on Friday.

The structure of the Ukrainian army includes the armed forces of Ukraine with up to 700,000 people, the national police with up to 100,000 people, the national guard with up to 90,000 and border guards with up to 60,000 people, Ukrainian news website Strana.

ua reported, citing Reznikov.

Martial law throughout Ukraine was introduced on February 24 and was extended monthly amid Russia's special military operation in the country. On May 22, the Ukrainian parliament extended the martial law and general mobilization for 90 days until August 23.

Related Topics

Army Police Ukraine Martial Law Russia Parliament February May August Border Media Million

Recent Stories

Media Freedom Diminishing Worldwide - UN Special R ..

Media Freedom Diminishing Worldwide - UN Special Rapporteur

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister warns admin officers over unsatisfa ..

Chief Minister warns admin officers over unsatisfactory performance

1 minute ago
 Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

1 minute ago
 Bryank Region Governor Says Ukrainian Drone Attack ..

Bryank Region Governor Says Ukrainian Drone Attacked Border Post, Gas Station

1 minute ago
 Biden Says Will Speak With Kishida Soon About Abe ..

Biden Says Will Speak With Kishida Soon About Abe Assassination, Tried to Call E ..

17 minutes ago
 Pogba lands in Turin before Juventus return

Pogba lands in Turin before Juventus return

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.