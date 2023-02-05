UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Ready For Any Scenario Amid Rumors Of His Resignation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Ready for Any Scenario Amid Rumors of His Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday that he had not had talks about his potential resignation, but was ready for any scenario amid rumors of him stepping down.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that Reznikov could be replaced by Ukrainian Chief of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, with the decision possibly announced by the government as early as Sunday evening.

"I have not had any talks about stepping down as the minister. I repeat my answer to other media: 'Every official should understand that they are in office not for their entire life.

They should start a (new) stage and complete it.' That is why I am ready for any scenario," Reznikov told the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

The minister added that he was proud of what he had done during his tenure so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently launched a major reshuffle in his government. On January 24, at least nine top civil servants, namely four deputy ministers and five regional governors were sacked for corruption, while several other high-ranking officials, including Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko and Deputy Head of Zelenskyy's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced their resignation.

