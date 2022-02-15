UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Sees No Reason To Introduce Martial Law Now

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Sees No Reason to Introduce Martial Law Now

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that today there were no grounds for introducing martial law.

"I am sure that there are absolutely no grounds for introducing such a provision of a special legal regime.

In no case can this be done just for the sake of regulating the media atmosphere," the minister said on the air of the ICTV channel, answering whether martial law would be introduced in the country.

Reznikov is convinced that the country will survive this crisis, it is informational in nature.

"Martial law is introduced if aggression occurs as an invasion, I have the hope that such an invasion will not happen, and therefore everything will be fine," he added.

Related Topics

Martial Law Fine Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

1 hour ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

54 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

54 minutes ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

54 minutes ago
 ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukrai ..

ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukraine-Related Matters - Russian E ..

54 minutes ago
 Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Ca ..

Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Canada's Freedom Convoy - Report ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>