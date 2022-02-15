Ukrainian Defense Minister Sees No Reason to Introduce Martial Law Now

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that today there were no grounds for introducing martial law.

"I am sure that there are absolutely no grounds for introducing such a provision of a special legal regime.

In no case can this be done just for the sake of regulating the media atmosphere," the minister said on the air of the ICTV channel, answering whether martial law would be introduced in the country.

Reznikov is convinced that the country will survive this crisis, it is informational in nature.

"Martial law is introduced if aggression occurs as an invasion, I have the hope that such an invasion will not happen, and therefore everything will be fine," he added.