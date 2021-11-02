UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Submits Resignation To Parliament - Reports

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:49 PM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Submits Resignation to Parliament - Reports

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has submitted a letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada, the NV publication reported, citing the government's representative in the parliament Taras Melnichuk

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has submitted a letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada, the NV publication reported, citing the government's representative in the parliament Taras Melnichuk.

Earlier, Yuriy Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Ukrainian publication Censor.

net said, citing sources, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had chosen Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov for the post of the defense minister. According to the journalist, Zelenskyy's main motivation was the desire to have a "talking" defense minister instead of the "silent" Taran.

Earlier, Reznikov filed a letter of resignation. The Servant of the People faction supported his nomination for the post of defense minister.

