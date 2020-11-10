Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Tests Positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Ukrinform publication reported, citing the ministry.

"The COVID-19 test of Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran turned out to be positive...

His condition and state of health are now satisfactory," it said.

The test was conducted before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Donbas. Zelenskyy earlier said he had contracted coronavirus, but said that he felt well.

Taran is working remotely in self-isolation. His working schedule has been changed.