Ukrainian Defense Minister To Hold Meetings With Counterparts From NATO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Ukrainian Defense Minister to Hold Meetings With Counterparts From NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk will hold a series of meetings with his counterparts from several NATO member states in Brussels on Thursday.

The Ukrainian military delegation headed by Zagorodnyuk arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to attend a meeting between NATO defense ministers participating in the alliance's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Zagorodnyuk is expected to attend a working breakfast on Thursday at the invitation of Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan with the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. There will be also a multilateral meeting with the defense ministers of Canada, Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Zagorodnyuk is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with NATO defense ministers.

