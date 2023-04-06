Ukrainian Defense Minister to Visit Athens on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will visit Athens on Thursday to discuss arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Reznikov and the Greek authorities are expected to discuss proposals for the supply of TOR-M1 and Osa-AKM missile systems, as well as armored combat vehicles.

This is the first official visit of a senior Ukrainian official to Greece since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.