MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) The military situation in eastern Ukraine is "difficult but under control," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the CBC broadcaster on Sunday, citing Ukrainian generals.

Reznikov admitted that it would take some time to receive the tanks promised by the West and train personnel to use them. However, the minister expressed hope that the tanks would be delivered and combat-ready by March.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine would not change the situation, but would bring the West's confrontation with Russia to a new level.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.