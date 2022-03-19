Ukrainian Defense Ministry Admits Ukraine Lost Access to Sea of Azov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Ukrainian forces have lost access to the Sea of Azov as a result of the offensive of the Russian armed forces and those of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ukrainian Defense Ministry admitted.

"The occupants have partially achieved success in the Donetsk operational area: they have temporarily deprived Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.