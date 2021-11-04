UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Ministry Expects Russia To Boost Forces On Border In December-January

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry Expects Russia to Boost Forces on Border in December-January

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Ukraine expects Russia to boost its military contingent on the border in December-January, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said.

The Politico news outlet has recently published satellite images and said that it showed the deployment of troops near Ukraine but they were taken in the Smolensk region which does not border Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the reports as a hoax.

"We should expect more pieces of news in December and January than now. The intelligence says that the (Russian military) contingent will be increased within this period: December-January," Malyar told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

From her point of view, the current situation is not critical but there is always a threat of a new escalation of tensions.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused the Russian authorities of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Moscow has denied any interference claims and slammed them as unacceptable.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Smolensk Kiev January December Border

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

36 minutes ago
 Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

8 hours ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

8 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

8 hours ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.