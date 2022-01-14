Ukrainian Defense Ministry Posts Video of Military Exercises With Use of Javelin Missiles

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video on Facebook showing Ukrainian soldiers holding a military exercise on the use of American man-portable anti-tank missiles Javelin.

First military exercises on the use of Javelins were conducted in the Ukrainian region of Donbas on December 22, 2021.

As the Ukrainian national broadcaster Dom reported in December, Ukraine was armed with about 100 Javelin launchers and almost 500 missiles.

In August 2021, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that US President Joe Biden had approved a new $60 million military aid package for Ukraine, including supply of Javelins. Javelin deliveries to Ukraine were greenlighted in 2017 by US then-President Donald Trump. Former US President Barack Obama's administration refused to supply Ukraine with Javelins despite many requests.