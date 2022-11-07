Ukrainian Defense Ministry Receives Assets of Nationalized Enterprises - NSDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Danilov, the chairman of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Monday.

Earlier it the day, the Ukrainian publication Ekonomicheskaya Pravda reported that the country's authorities had decided to nationalize a number of enterprises owned by Ukrainian oligarchs, including Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and Motor Sich, and the shares would become state property.

"The seized assets received the status of military property, their management was transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," Danilov said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist social network).

The nationalized assets of enterprises may be returned to their owners after martial law in the country ends, Danilov added.