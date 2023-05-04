Ukrainian Delegation Attacks Russian Diplomat on Sidelines of PABSEC Summit - Source

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Ukrainian delegation attacked a member of the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly (PABSEC) summit in Ankara on Thursday, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

"The incident happened on the sidelines (of the PABSEC summit).

They attacked the secretary of the delegation, (Valery) Stavitsky," the source said.

The diplomats is receiving medical treatment, and the Russian embassy is investigating the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Russian delegation's head, Olga Timofeyeva, said that the Ukainian diplomats made an attempt to provoke their Russian counterparts at the PABSEC summit.

