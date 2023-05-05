Ukrainian Delegation Attacks Russian Diplomat on Sidelines of PABSEC Summit - Source

The Ukrainian delegation attacked a member of the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) summit in Ankara on Thursday, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Ukrainian delegation attacked a member of the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) summit in Ankara on Thursday, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

"The incident happened on the sidelines (of the PABSEC summit). They attacked the secretary of the delegation, (Valery) Stavitsky," the source said.

The diplomat is receiving medical treatment, and the Russian embassy is investigating the incident.

The diplomat did not suffer serious injuries, the source added.

"I know there are no serious injuries," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian delegation's head, Olga Timofeyeva, said that the Ukrainian diplomats made an attempt to provoke their Russian counterparts at the PABSEC summit.

"During the speech of the Russian delegation ... the Ukrainian delegation attempted to sabotage it, trying to interrupt the speech. Hanging flags, shouting insulting calls," Timofeyeva told reporters.

The Russian lawmaker added that the PABSEC is now used for political battles instead of solving economic problems as designed.

At the same time, she noted the interest of the Russian side in resuming constructive cooperation on the PABSEC platform and stated that "it is time to remember the problems and challenges in the Black Sea region."

However, Russia's rights in the PABSEC have not been confirmed again, Timofeyeva said. She recalled that in December, Russia announced that it was considering the issue of stopping the payment of contributions to the organization.

"Today we have reserved the right to understand whether we need this platform if we do not see a constructive approach," Timofeyeva noted.

The PABSEC was established in 1993 on the initiative of Russia and Turkey. It includes delegations from the parliaments of 13 countries � Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Russia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine. Observer status is held by the parliaments of Belarus, Germany, Egypt, Israel, Slovakia, and France, as well as 13 organizations. The chairmanship in the PABSEC for the next six months will pass from Turkey to Ukraine.