Ukrainian Delegation Attempts To Provoke Russian Delegation At BSEC Summit - Diplomat

Published May 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The Ukrainian delegation on Thursday made an attempt to provoke their Russian counterparts at the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly summit in Ankara, the Russian delegation's head said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Ukrainian delegation on Thursday made an attempt to provoke their Russian counterparts at the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly summit in Ankara, the Russian delegation's head said.

"During the speech of the Russian delegation ...

the Ukrainian delegation attempted to sabotage, trying to interrupt the speech. Hanging flags, shouting insults. But we have a completely different task. Our task is not to politicize the process, which Ukraine did today, but, I repeat, we wanted to express our point of view," Olga Timofeyeva told reporters.

