Ukrainian Delegation Does Not Contact Russian On UNGA Sidelines - Presidential Spokesman

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 05:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The Ukrainian delegation does not contact the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said.

"As of now, I am not aware of any interactions with the Russian delegation, and I am also not aware of any provocations," Nikiforov told journalists, with the video posted by the Dom tv channel on its website.

Late on Monday, Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on a working visit to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Zelenskyy said the UN General Assembly is one of the platforms where Kiev can resolve the issue of Donbas and Crimea.

