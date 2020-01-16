UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Delegation In PACE To Resume Work In Assembly Annual Session - Rada

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, adopted at a meeting on Thursday a resolution on the return of the Ukrainian delegation to work at the annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, adopted at a meeting on Thursday a resolution on the return of the Ukrainian delegation to work at the annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in 2020.

The decision was supported by 348 parliamentarians with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation to PACE officially refused to participate in the session due to Russia's return.

