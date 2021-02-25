Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Chinese Ambassador Discuss COVID-19, Visas - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin and Chinese Ambassador Fan Xianrong discussed the increase in trade, the coronavirus response and the cancellation of visa requirements, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong. The interlocutors discussed further intensification of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and China, strengthening political dialogue, in particular holding the next round of political consultations of the foreign ministries, expanding inter-parliamentary and inter-regional cooperation," it said.

Yenin clarified that during the meeting, issues of visa cancellation and coronavirus response had also been discussed.

"I cannot but note the agreement to start work on the mutual abolition of visa requirements. The focus of attention, of course, is the increase in trade between the countries and the intensification of dialogue on the elimination of trade barriers. I also thanked China for helping our country in countering COVID-19," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine-China trade in 2020 amounted to $15.4 billion.