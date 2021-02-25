UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Chinese Ambassador Discuss COVID-19, Visas - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:40 AM

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Chinese Ambassador Discuss COVID-19, Visas - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin and Chinese Ambassador Fan Xianrong discussed the increase in trade, the coronavirus response and the cancellation of visa requirements, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong. The interlocutors discussed further intensification of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and China, strengthening political dialogue, in particular holding the next round of political consultations of the foreign ministries, expanding inter-parliamentary and inter-regional cooperation," it said.

Yenin clarified that during the meeting, issues of visa cancellation and coronavirus response had also been discussed.

"I cannot but note the agreement to start work on the mutual abolition of visa requirements. The focus of attention, of course, is the increase in trade between the countries and the intensification of dialogue on the elimination of trade barriers. I also thanked China for helping our country in countering COVID-19," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine-China trade in 2020 amounted to $15.4 billion.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Facebook Visa 2020 Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

7 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

7 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

6 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

6 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.