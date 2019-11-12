UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Believes Country Will Join NATO Earlier Than EU

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:42 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Believes Country Will Join NATO Earlier Than EU

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the RBK-Ukraine news outlet that he believed Ukraine would join NATO before becoming a member of the European Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the RBK-Ukraine news outlet that he believed Ukraine would join NATO before becoming a member of the European Union.

On Saturday, Kuleba said he hoped that Ukraine would comply with the economic criteria for EU membership within five years.

"I think we'll join NATO earlier than [joining] the EU," the deputy prime minister said, adding that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to satisfy all of NATO's demands for reforms also within five years.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status in 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO and the EU. However, officials from both blocs has repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine European Union All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

46 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

46 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.