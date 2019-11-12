Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Believes Country Will Join NATO Earlier Than EU

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the RBK-Ukraine news outlet that he believed Ukraine would join NATO before becoming a member of the European Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the RBK-Ukraine news outlet that he believed Ukraine would join NATO before becoming a member of the European Union.

On Saturday, Kuleba said he hoped that Ukraine would comply with the economic criteria for EU membership within five years.

"I think we'll join NATO earlier than [joining] the EU," the deputy prime minister said, adding that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to satisfy all of NATO's demands for reforms also within five years.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status in 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO and the EU. However, officials from both blocs has repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership.